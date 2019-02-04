Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the worker badly injured when a truck barreled through a Pizza Hut, Punxsutawney Phil's prediction, the Super Bowl, and a last name that makes one viewer hungry.
Talkback 16: Truck into Pizza Hut, Punxsutawney Phil, Super Bowl
-
Talkback 16: Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, New Year’s Wishes
-
Talkback 16: Government Shutdown, Recreational Marijuana, Super 16 Dream Team
-
Talkback 16: Penn State Loses in Citrus Bowl
-
Talkback 16: National Parks, Citrus Bowl
-
Talkback 16: Tractor Trailers and Winter Weather
-
-
Talkback 16: Winter Storm Road Conditions, Dog Tethered in Woods
-
Talkback 16: Immigration, Penn State, and PennDOT
-
Man in Critical Condition after Truck Crashes through Pizza Hut
-
Talkback 16: Weekend Snowstorm
-
Talkback 16: Scranton FBI Raids, Deer Poaching
-
-
Talkback 16: Cop Charged with Rape, Wintry Weather
-
Talkback 16: Stormwater Runoff Fee, PhotoLink Music
-
Talkback 16: Gillette Ad, Furloughed Federal Employees