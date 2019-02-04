× Rig Wreck Ties Up Traffic on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 81 south near the Susquehanna/Lackawanna County line tied up traffic Monday afternoon.

Trooper say a tractor-trailer from New Jersey slammed into the back of a slow-moving rig hauling diapers near the I-81 southbound Lenoxville exit (205) around 2 p.m.

CRASH: I-81S at Lackawanna/Susquehanna county line is at a standstill after troopers say a tractor trailer slammed into the back of another rig going slowly up the hill. The driver needed to be cut from the wreckage. No timetable yet on 81S reopening. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/GOlM43rQdO — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) February 4, 2019

Troopers say the driver of the New Jersey truck needed to be cut free from the wreckage.

There is no word how long traffic will be tied up.

See real-time traffic with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.