Rig Wreck Ties Up Traffic on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County

Posted 2:49 pm, February 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, February 4, 2019

The rig wreck tied up traffic on I-81 southbound Monday afternoon.

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 81 south near the Susquehanna/Lackawanna County line tied up traffic Monday afternoon.

Trooper say a tractor-trailer from New Jersey slammed into the back of a slow-moving rig hauling diapers near the I-81 southbound Lenoxville exit (205) around 2 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of the New Jersey truck needed to be cut free from the wreckage.

There is no word how long traffic will be tied up.

See real-time traffic with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Image from PennDOT traffic camera

