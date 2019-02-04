Rig Wreck Ties Up Traffic on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 81 south near the Susquehanna/Lackawanna County line tied up traffic Monday afternoon.
Trooper say a tractor-trailer from New Jersey slammed into the back of a slow-moving rig hauling diapers near the I-81 southbound Lenoxville exit (205) around 2 p.m.
Troopers say the driver of the New Jersey truck needed to be cut free from the wreckage.
There is no word how long traffic will be tied up.
See real-time traffic with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.
41.761953 -75.686316
2 comments
lickerblisters
Must have been caused by the beautiful sunny day associated with the dry, clean pavement. Typical Jerseyite driving! Lol!
donny hud43987
Another one!! Lol