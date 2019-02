Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. -- A man pleaded no contest to a brutal beating and robbery in Snyder County.

The plea by David Bobe on Monday morning means he doesn't admit guilt but is sentenced as if he did.

Investigators say Bobe and Michael Rodenizer pistol-whipped and robbed the owner of Sterner's Coin Shop in Shamokin Dam back in 2017.

Rodenizer pleaded guilty last year.

There is no word when Bobe will be sentenced in Snyder County.