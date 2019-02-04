NJ Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Sexually Abusing Teen in Lehigh Valley

Posted 11:48 pm, February 4, 2019, by

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — A New Jersey Sheriff’s Deputy is accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl in Northampton County.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Joshua Padilla, 33, Eatontown, New Jersey, also recorded the sexual encounter with the teen and posted the video online.

Additionally, Padilla allegedly sought sexual contact with an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Padilla is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, obscene materials and other sexual performances, sexual abuse of children – manufacturing, disseminating and possessing child pornography, and related charges.

He is in police custody in New Jersey, awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

