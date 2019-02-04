Investigators: Accidental Fire Started by Blow Torch

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Investigators say a devastating fire during last week's brutal cold was started by someone trying to defrost frozen pipes with a propane torch.

The accidental fire wrecked a home along North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre Thursday afternoon.

It took firefighters more than four hours to knock down the flames.

Firefighters had to deal with frozen lines and frozen pavement. Two were hurt when they slipped and fell on ice.

A mom and her two sons made it out of the burning home in Wilkes-Barre.

