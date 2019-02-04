× Enjoying Warmer Weather in the Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, James Harris from Stroudsburg says it feels more like spring than winter outside. After last week’s deep freeze, he will take all the sunshine and warm weather he can get.

“Big difference. I hate the cold, I love the snow. This is a big difference and it’s fine,” said Harris.

On Main Street in Stroudsburg, plenty of people were out walking around.

Newswatch 16 found restaurant doors were wide open and people choosing to work outside, like Bill Ruth who works at Main Street Jukebox.

“Oh, yeah, this is just a few-minute project and any way to get outside today is a good thing,” said Ruth.

One other place where a lot of people chose to spend this sunny day — at the car wash.

The line wrapped around Shine Time Auto Wash in East Stroudsburg.

“Oh, it’s such a nice day, it’s almost like 45 degrees out, it’s wonderful. My car was dirty from the snow and it looked crazy, so I just wanted to get it cleaned,” said Durwin Perry, Stroudsburg.

“If it’s too cold, I don’t come to the car wash because I fear the brushes will scratch the car. But the temperature is up so I said let me come on out and wash it,” said Donovan Oliver, East Stroudsburg.

Oliver says not only does the warm-up get him out, but some other members of his family, too.

“The kids were in the house all week last week because school was out and so the kids were home and so I am glad to have them back in school,” said Oliver.

Other say for once they hope this is a sign that the groundhog was right, and an early spring is on the way.