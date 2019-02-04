× Candy’s Place Hosts World Cancer Day Event

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Candy’s Place held a World Cancer Day event Monday at its facility in Luzerne County.

Candy’s Place has been around for about 20 years. The nonprofit provides free services to cancer patients in the community.

“There’s some strength training,” Lillian Delaney said. “I’ve done the yoga, vibration therapy, massages, facials, reflexology.”

Delaney is a cancer survivor and Candy’s Place client. She stopped in to check out the World Cancer Day event at Candy’s Place.

“It makes you feel good,” Delaney said. “So, that’s the main thing you want to do is always feel good about yourself.”

This is the first time Candy’s Place has held an event like this. It featured a number of wellness vendors as well as workshops and other demonstrations.

Students from King’s College were among the participants. They make mobiles made of origami cranes as a show of support for cancer victims.

“I’m very excited to be here,” King’s College student Lindsey Brady said. “It’s neat to see all of the different organizations as well and be able to see the volunteering opportunities at Candy’s Place. I didn’t know much about it before.”

Candy’s Place was in danger of closing last year. The staff received help from a donor in order to stay open.

Now, the nonprofit is focusing on promoting itself, making sure the public knows the facility is meant for men and women suffering from any form of cancer.

“I think, because a lot of people are missing out on the services that we’re providing, and I think that’s the big thing,” Candy’s Place Director Lisa Orlandini said. “We’re here. Our hearts are full. The opportunities are great and I think the need is important.”

Candy’s Place plans to move to a larger space in this same building at the end of the month.