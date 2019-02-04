Bridge Closed for Inspection in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — There is a warning out for drivers Monday morning in Luzerne County.

The Firefighters Memorial Bridge that links Pittston and West Pittston is closed this week.

According to the West Pittston Police Department, it’s for bridge inspection.

The bridge will be closed Monday, Feb. 4, through Thursday, Feb. 7, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also known as the Water Street Bridge, it was also closed for a time back in August for lighting upgrades.

It was also closed for bridge repairs in June of last year.

Drivers can use the Fort Jenkins Bridge or the 8th Street Bridge nearby as alternative routes this week.