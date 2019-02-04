× Bloomsburg Rotary Collecting 2,019 Jars of Peanut Butter for Food Cupboard

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Peanut butter is a staple at any food pantry but it’s also one of the most expensive items for the charities to get.

The Bloomsburg Rotary Club wants to make sure its area pantry doesn’t need to buy peanut butter for a long time.

Volunteers unloaded donations from a truck on Monday and brought them inside the Bloomsburg food cupboard. The food pantry is open to the public twice a week and is open to college students every Monday night.

The Bloomsburg Food Cupboard runs on donations and gets a lot of them. One food volunteers like to keep in stock is peanut butter.

Peanut butter is nutritious but expensive.

“It’s the most expensive item at the food cupboard. It’s more expensive than meat,” said Bloomsburg Rotary Club President Amanda Mortimer.

That’s where the Bloomsburg Rotary Club steps in. The club is celebrating its 100th year anniversary this year. One way to celebrate is by collecting 2,019 jars of peanut butter for the food pantry.

“It is a lot of peanut butter but it helps to support the local community,” Mortimer said.

The Bloomsburg Rotary Club has enlisted the help of elementary schools and churches, but 2,019 jars of peanut butter is a lot, and more donations are needed.

There are several places around town where you can drop off the peanut butter, including a bin right outside the food cupboard.

“There are dropoff boxes at the Bloomsburg YMCA, WHLM, at St. Columba Church, Wesley Methodist Church,” ‘Mortimer said.

Volunteers at the food cupboard say the donations are put to good use.

“most of the people are very appreciative. We talk to them while they’re going through the line, and I think most people appreciate it a lot,” said volunteer Bob Southworth.

The Bloomsburg Rotary Club hopes to collect the 2,019 jars of peanut butter by February 15, the club’s 100th anniversary.