Wyoming Seminary Back On Track With 66-31 Win Over Northwest

Posted 6:36 pm, February 3, 2019, by

Dimitri Gnall scored a game-high 21 points, and the No. 4 Wyoming Seminary boys basketball team bounced back from their first conference loss of the season with a convincing 66-31 win over Northwest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s