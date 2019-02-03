Wrestling Coaches Reflect on District Team Titles

Posted 6:38 pm, February 3, 2019, by

Lake-Lehman wrestling coach Jay Konigus and Hazleton Area wrestling coach Keith Maurer react to their teams winning the District II AA and AAA team titles, respectively. Both teams are going to Hershey for the state tournaments.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s