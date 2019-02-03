Wrestling Coaches Reflect on District Team Titles

Lake-Lehman wrestling coach Jay Konigus and Hazleton Area wrestling coach Keith Maurer react to their teams winning the District II AA and AAA team titles, respectively. Both teams are going to Hershey for the state tournaments.
