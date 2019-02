Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County say a driver lost control and smashed into a building.

The vehicle landed inside the Busch Real Estate office on Union Street in the borough of Luzerne. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the driver lost control because of a medical issue but was not hurt.

The owner of the business says a tenant in a basement apartment was home and was also not hurt.