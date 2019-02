Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire in Monroe County Saturday night killed two dogs, officials said.

Flames sparked at the place along Lower Grandview Road near Mount Pocono around 10:30 p.m.

The woman renting the home wasn't there at the time, but officials say her dogs didn't make it out.

The owner of the property suspects a malfunctioning pellet stove started the fire, but no official cause has been given at this time.