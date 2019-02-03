Police Investigate Shots Fired in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Officials are looking for two people who police say were involved in a fight that led to gunfire in the Poconos.

Pocono Township police say it happened in the parking lot of Amber Steakhouse around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say a fight broke out and shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Police released pictures of the people they believe were involved. If you know anything about them, you are asked to call Pocono Township police at 570-629-6200 ext. 214.