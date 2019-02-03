× In Your Neighborhood

Pasta Dinner For Bob Reader

If you’re looking for a good meal and one that helps someone in need then come out to Luzerne County, Saturday, February 9. The Hobbie Volunteer Fire Company will be sponsoring a pasta dinner at the St. James Lutheran Church in Wapwallopen. Dinner begins at 4 p.m. and will include pasta, salad, dinner roll and dessert. Tickets cost $8 and are available at the door. Proceeds benefit Bob Reader, who is battling liver cancer.

Clyde Peeling’s Reptileland Presents: Reading with Reptiles

If you like reptiles and reading then head over to Scranton, Sunday, February 10. The Lackawanna County Children’s Library will be hosting Clyde Peeling’s Reptileland Presents: Reading with Reptiles. Families are invited to join the library for a story time where they will get to see live reptiles from the rainforest and learn about the animals’ habitats. There is no cost for the event, which starts at 2 p.m.