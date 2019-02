Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Police in Hazleton say they've captured a man who opened fire on people leading to a day-long search.

Hazleton police say they caught Juan Rosario around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say Rosario pulled a gun on a man in the city around 1:30 a.m. He then took off and fired two other shots.

Two people told police Rosario looked like he needed help, but fired at them when they drove off.

Rosario faces numerous charges after the gunfire and search in Luzerne County.