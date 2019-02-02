Valentine Vintage Jewelry and Keepsake Art

The Shop at 9 in Scranton takes your sentimental vintage brooches, earrings and other jewelry that you are no longer wearing but can't part with, and makes a beautiful keepsake for your wall. See how they create a lovely Valentine's Heart piece with vintage pins.
