SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Interstate 80 in Luzerne County is moving again after a big rig flipped and tumbled down an embankment.

Traffic was backed up earlier Saturday on I-80 east near Hazleton as crews pulled the tractor trailer back up the hill.

State police say the big rig was traveling west around midnight when it went over the median and hit a guide rail.

The driver told troopers he had a medical emergency before the crash.