Tinsley Leads Abington Heights Past Delaware Valley

Posted 11:01 pm, February 2, 2019, by

George Tinsley scored a game-high 21 points and the No. 1 Abington Heights boys basketball team beat visiting Delaware Valley 63-34.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s