Restaurants Prep for Super Bowl Orders

Posted 6:52 pm, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51PM, February 2, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It's almost time for Super Bowl LIII, and that means plenty of people will be ordering food for their parties.

Newswatch 16 stopped by a restaurant in Scranton where preparations have been underway all week.

Kelly's Pub & Eatery on Cedar Avenue says it could end up selling about 25,000 wings Sunday. About 15,000 wings have already been preordered.

The kitchen staff tells us all the orders have kept them working around the clock.

"On Monday, we start getting organized and getting everything ready. We put a couple extra fryers in, so we have to get them all clean and get the oil ordered. We just have a good time. It's a good day," said Trish Laboranti, Kelly's Pub & Eatery.

Workers at Kelly's say the restaurant will only be open for take-out orders on Sunday.

