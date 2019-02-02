Ramen Noodle Mania at Peculiar Slurp Shop

1 Gallon Pork or Chicken Broth

1/4th of a cup sesame oil

1 cup low sodium soy sauce

8 cloves smashed garlic

1 large piece fresh ginger peeled and chopped

6 scallions

4oz dried mushrooms, or 6 oz fresh

1 tbsp sriracha

1 large carrot chopped

3 stalks celery chopped

1 sheet dried seaweed

Simmer all together for 45 minutes.

This is a simple versatile broth that can go with a number of different noodles like dried or fresh ramen, rice noodles or lo mein.

The fun part is garnishing your dishes! Use some chopped green ends of your scallions, roast off a pork tenderloin, or some chicken thighs.

Your local seafood store will have some cooked shrimp or delicious crab you can add as well! The options are endless and most importantly, there are NO RULES and HAVE FUN!