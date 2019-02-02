‘Little Libraries’ to be Placed in Luzerne County

Posted 7:05 pm, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01PM, February 2, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A group of people in Wilkes-Barre are building libraries but not the kind you think.

Volunteers with Leadership Wilkes-Barre were busy making "Little Libraries" that will be placed around Luzerne County.

Old newspaper stands were donated, and they will be turned into boxes where anyone can take a book.

"You never know when a book is going to inspire somebody or just give somebody a little break that they need," said Megan Filak, Leadership Wilkes-Barre.

The "Little Libraries" will be placed in six locations in Luzerne County. The locations will be announced at a later date.

