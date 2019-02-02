The Lake-Lehman wrestling team beat Tunkhannock 45-33 to win the District II "AA" Team Title.
Lake-Lehman Tops Tunkhannock for District II AA Wrestling Title
-
Lake-Lehman vs West Scranton wrestling
-
Lake-Lehman wrestling
-
Southern Columbia wrestling
-
Tigers Gearing Up For Another Outstanding Wrestling Season in District IV
-
Bucks Hope to Win Title for Henzes
-
-
Susquehanna Blanks Riverside, 34-0 in District Semifinals
-
Scranton Prep and Lakeland preview
-
Lake-Lehman Grad, Penn State Offensive Lineman Headed to NFL Draft
-
Southern Columbia Beats Muncy 39-26 in Dual Between State-Ranked Teams
-
New Jersey School District Won’t Compete in Events Officiated by Ref Who Forced Wrestler to Cut His Dreadlocks
-
-
Valley View Beats Dallas 49-14 to Capture District Title
-
East Stroudsburg University to Add Women’s Wrestling in the Fall
-
Family of the Wrestler Who Was Forced to Cut His Dreadlocks Speaks Out