PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames ripped through a home in Schuylkill County.

Crews were called to the place on West Grand Avenue in Porter Township near Tower City around 11 p.m. Friday.

Video from the Western Schuylkill Firewire Facebook page shows flames shooting from the home.

Firefighters say the intense cold and low water pressure created a bit of a challenge.

There is no word on a cause.