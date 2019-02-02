Hazleton Area Takes District II AAA Wrestling Title

Posted 6:47 pm, February 2, 2019, by

Shane Noonan finished with a pin, giving Hazleton Area their only lead of the match, in a 33-30 win over Delaware Valley to win the District II "AAA" Championship.

