Good Morning PA – Clear Run Elementary Center

Posted 11:24 am, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, February 2, 2019

2nd Graders at Clear Run Elementary Center in Tobyhanna have some Dental Health Tips for Children's Dental Health Month and they also wish you a Good Morning Pennsylvania!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s