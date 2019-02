Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CARBON, Pa. -- Firefighters are battling a fire at a rowhome in Schuylkill County.

Video of the massive flames on Pike Street in Port Carbon was sent to Newswatch 16 by a viewer.

The third alarm went out around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy smoke and flames poured from the home.

At this point, there is no word what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Newswatch 16 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.