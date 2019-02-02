Fire Company Honors Chief of 41 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire department in Wyoming County honored one of its own for his decades of service.

Marty Bonifanti is stepping down as chief of the Lake Winola Fire Company after 41 years.

The longtime chief was recognized at an awards ceremony at StoneHedge Golf Course near Tunkhannock Saturday night.

"I consider it a great honor to be able to serve that time, but you have to keep in mind too that your family serves with you, so they sacrifice so you can serve," Bonifanti said.

Bonifanti says he plans to stay active in the fire department.