× Couple Charged in Laundromat Thefts

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A couple is accused of stealing money from laundromats in Columbia County.

Robert Joseph and Amber Hornberger face charges including theft, criminal mischief, and corruption of minors.

Investigators say the couple damaged washing machines at laundromats in the Bloomsburg area last month while their children were with them.

Police say surveillance video helped them track down the couple.