Cabot Asks Judge to Send Man to Jail

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- A natural gas company wants a judge to send a man to jail or have him testify in a lawsuit in Susquehanna County.

Cabot Oil & Gas is suing Ray Kemble, and in court papers, the company's attorneys say Kemble should go to jail because he won't speak with them.

Kemble has been critical of Cabot for years, claiming the company contaminated his drinking water.

A hearing is set for Monday morning in Susquehanna County on Cabot's request to send Kemble to jail for skipping depositions with attorneys handling the lawsuit.