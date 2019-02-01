In this edition of Talkback 16 callers discuss the windchill factor and the meaning of news. First, a call about the calves being cared for inside an auto garage in Swoyersville.
Talkback 16: Windchill, Meaning of News
-
Talkback 16: Gillette Ad, Furloughed Federal Employees
-
Talkback 16: Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, New Year’s Wishes
-
Talkback 16: New News, Christmas Decorations
-
Talkback 16: Trump, Good News, On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Talkback 16: Christmas, Trump, and the Government Shutdown
-
-
Talkback 16: Tolls, Border Security, and Stricter DUI Laws
-
Talkback 16: Christmas Trees, Local News, and No Sun
-
Talkback: Lookback 2018 News
-
Talkback 16: Deer Hunting, Toys for Tots, College Football
-
Talkback 16: Weekend Snowstorm
-
-
Talkback 16: Gerry’s Journey, GoFundMe, Positive News
-
Talkback 16: Scranton FBI Raids, Deer Poaching
-
Talkback 16: Government Shutdown, Recreational Marijuana, Super 16 Dream Team