Police: Man was on Drugs When He Crashed Car that Killed Passenger

SNYDERTOWN, Pa. -- A man from Northumberland County is charged with third-degree murder after a deadly crash last year.

Officials say Christopher Weston, 37, was driving a small SUV when he crashed and killed passenger Kaley Pukiewicz.

Pukiewicz was thrown from the vehicle along Snydertown Road after the crash in April of 2018.

Court paperwork shows that Weston had been awake for six days and was under the influence of drugs.

Weston is charged with homicide by vehicle and other related charges in Northumberland County.

