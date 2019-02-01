× Man in Critical Condition after Truck Crashes through Pizza Hut

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — One man is still in the hospital after a truck went crashing through a Pizza Hut in Bloomsburg.

That man is in critical condition after a truck went crashing through the place.

Bloomsburg police say it was just after 2 p.m. Thursday when a truck drove right into the Pizza Hut, badly injuring Ezra Chandler.

Family and friends tell Newswatch 16 he doesn’t have insurance and have now set up a GoFundMe account for help.

One day after Ezra Chandler’s life was changed, his fiancée was joined by his shift manager outside the damaged Pizza Hut in Bloomsburg.

The 44-year-old man from Benton was working inside the Pizza Hut on Columbia Boulevard when a truck in the McDonald’s parking lot next door crashed through the restaurant, leaving him in critical condition.

Lisa Winter, Chandler’s fiancée of three years was heading home when she heard about the crash,

“He is wonderful,” Winter said. “He is good with me and the kids. He is a good soul. If anybody needs help, he will give the shirt off his back to help anybody in need.”

The driver told Bloomsburg police that their foot got stuck while they were in the McDonald’s parking lot, driving over the curb and crashing into the Pizza Hut and injuring Ezra Chandler.

Winter tells Newswatch 16 Chandler is in intensive care at Geisinger Medical Center.

“He has broken ribs, both of his lungs collapsed, he has tubes in both sides,” said Winter.

Friends and family say this will be a long road to recovery for Ezra so they set up a GoFundMe to help pay medical bills.

“It will go toward his medical bills because he doesn’t have insurance because he was going to get it through Pizza Hut,” Winter added.

“He is going to be out of work for a while, and as you heard, he has a family to take care of, and I hope we can help out any way we can,” Gage Bloom said.

Right now, a manager says a building inspector has to check out the building before the Pizza Hut can open again.

Bloomsburg police say the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.