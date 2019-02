× Home in Wayne County Sustains Smoke Damage After Fire

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters knocked down flames Friday night at a home in Wayne County.

Fire officials say the home along Sawmill Road in Salem Township caught fire around 5:30 p.m.

According to officials, they were able to knock the fire down quickly and everyone made it out safely.

The home did sustain some interior smoke damage but was not a total loss after the fire in Wayne County.