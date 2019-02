× Fire Ravages Home in Susquehanna County

LANESBORO, Pa. — A home in Susquehanna County was ravaged by flames on Friday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out at the home along Main Street in Lanesboro around 2 p.m.

Officials say the six people who lived there were able to get out safely.

The home is a total loss.

The family is being helped out by the Red Cross after the fire in Susquehanna County.