Broken Sprinkler System Damages Hazleton Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A broken sprinkler system caused quite the mess inside and outside of a building in Luzerne County.

Video shot by a worker shows water from the sprinkler system flooded the basement of the building on North Laurel Street in Hazleton.

The building houses the Broad Street Business Exchange and the Commission of Economic Opportunity.

The building manager says he noticed water rushing out into the street around 6 a.m. Friday. That's when he checked the basement and found water everywhere.

"There's about six inches of water in my office. The CEO offices have about an inch of water there," said building manager Dan Eustice.

There's damage where it came through the wall

The manager says an outside pipe feeding the sprinkler system froze and burst, causing the mess.