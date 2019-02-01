Broken Sprinkler System Damages Hazleton Building

Posted 12:14 pm, February 1, 2019, by

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A broken sprinkler system caused quite the mess inside and outside of a building in Luzerne County.

Video shot by a worker shows water from the sprinkler system flooded the basement of the building on North Laurel Street in Hazleton.

The building houses the Broad Street Business Exchange and the Commission of Economic Opportunity.

The building manager says he noticed water rushing out into the street around 6 a.m. Friday. That's when he checked the basement and found water everywhere.

"There's about six inches of water in my office. The CEO offices have about an inch of water there," said building manager Dan Eustice.

There's damage where it came through the wall

The manager says an outside pipe feeding the sprinkler system froze and burst, causing the mess.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s