16 To The Rescue: Sunny

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Sunny is a 4-to-5-year-old pit bull at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

Sunny was saved from a high-kill shelter in New Jersey after a cruelty case against his former owner.

"He was actually locked in a car in a junkyard. He had a designated spot where he ate, went to the bathroom, and slept," said shelter worker Marci Zeiler.

Sunny was on court hold at that shelter for almost a year before True Friends was able to get him.

"He's been very, very happy here. He's really friendly with everybody that he meets."

Sunny is a pretty laid-back pooch so he would do well in a home with the same vibe.

"He would do fine with kids, I think. He would do fine with other animals, so he's kind of pretty easy to place," Zeiler said.

Pit bulls like Sunny usually get passed over because of their looks.

"A lot of times these dogs get overlooked, especially when they have their ears cropped like that. People think they're mean. He's not mean; he's as sweet as can be."

Workers say just give this breed a chance, take them for a walk, get to know them and see their true personality.

"He loves people. He just wants to spend his time with people. He loves sitting in your lap. He'll kiss your face. He's just a really sweet dog," Zeiler said. "He's been through a lot, so he's got to go to a home that's going to love him forever."

If you're interested in adopting Sunny, get more information here.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com