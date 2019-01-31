× Workers Weather Brutal Cold in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night,” is a phrase that goes hand in hand with the United States Postal Service. But in some parts of the country, mail carriers did not deliver on Thursday because of the weather. That was not the case in our area even with temps below zero in some spots.

Michael Dreese has delivered mail to the people of Lewisburg for decades no matter what the weather is. But some days, it’s not easy.

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years. This is probably one of the coldest days I’ve been out. It ranks up there in the top ten anyway,” Dreese said.

Dreese and his colleagues know the drill. They dress in layers and walk fast. He ducks into his truck every five minutes to warm up.

“I’ve still got to be a little bit flexible to deliver the mail, and otherwise I just try to keep moving as much as I can. It helps you conserve some body heat.”

The United States Postal Service temporarily shut down service in parts of the country, including parts of western Pennsylvania. But the men and women here are making the best of a cold day at work.

“As bad as this is, it’s worse in those areas so I can certainly understand that,” Dreese said.

Usually Gary Fisher of Fisher’s Disposal is collecting either garbage or recycling items on one of his four trucks. But on this day, he was fixing a truck.

The temperature dropped down like everyone was expecting it to. it does what it does to diesel trucks and gelled them up,” Fisher explained.

The diesel fuel started to freeze inside three of Fisher’s garbage trucks so he had to do maintenance.

“At 5:30 in the morning when you get the phone call to do it, it’s a little annoying,” he said.

Once the trucks were fixed, Fisher was ready to continue his route. He was prepared for the cold weather.

“Make sure I have enough clothes on. If it’s too cold, I make sure I have a hat on like I do now and if I need to a face mask,” Fisher added.