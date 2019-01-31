WBS Penguins home this weekend

Posted 6:49 pm, January 31, 2019, by

Coming out of the All Star break the WBS Penguins can make up some ground in the tight AHL standings with home games Friday (Cleveland) and Saturday (Bridgeport).

