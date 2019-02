× Two Businesses in Scranton Closed After Fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — A dryer fire at a laundromat in Scranton has two businesses closed until further notice.

The flames sparked around 8 p.m. Thursday at Royal Laundromat along Mulberry Street.

The laundromat and a nearby Dominos is closed until a health inspector can check out the businesses.

A fire marshal is inspecting the cause of the dryer fire in Scranton.