Staying Safe in Dangerous Cold Temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The temperatures have tumbled and experts are warning it is dangerous to be outside for any length of time.

If you do have to be out on Thursday, dress warmly. Wear layers and cover exposed skin.

Frostbite can develop on exposed skin in as few as five minutes.

The first signs of frostbite include tingling or pain. The skin gets discolored or blistered. Fingers, toes and the face are most often affected.

Hypothermia is another risk. When your body is exposed to the cold for a long time, it begins to lose heat.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting wet during cold weather makes you even more susceptible to hypothermia.

Senior citizens are especially at risk of hypothermia which can be deadly if it's not treated.

Early symptoms include confusion or drowsiness. Slurred speech is another sign.

Any body temperature below 95 degrees requires immediate medical care.

The folks at the Emergency Management Agency here in Wyoming County say if you don't have to be outside, stay indoors.