× Proposed Changes to Stormwater Fee

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority announced proposed changes to the stormwater fee at a packed meeting on Thursday in Luzerne County.

Officials announced a plan to list the stormwater runoff and sanitary fees separately, with a 4% discount for full-year payments.

They also proposed to suspend the application fee for now.

The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority says there will be an extension until March 15 for payment of the bill.

If it’s determined a reduction of the fee is appropriate, those customers will get a refund in Luzerne County.