WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A possible strike by nurses at a hospital in Wilkes-Barre has been averted after both sides agreed on a new contract.

Nurses had planned to strike February 13 if a deal was not reached.

After several days of negotiations, the union representing registered nurses at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital voted Wednesday to ratify the contract with Commonwealth Health. The nurses' old contract expired one year ago.