Life in Prison for Two Men Guilty of Murdering Popular Wilkes-Barre DJ

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two men found guilty of murdering a popular DJ in Wilkes-Barre will spend life in prison.

Roberto Battle and David Nealy were sentenced on Thursday after both were found guilty in December of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Battle and Nealy killed Michael Onley, known as DJ Mo, outside a bar in Wilkes-Barre in 2013.