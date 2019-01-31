Life in Prison for Two Men Guilty of Murdering Popular Wilkes-Barre DJ

Posted 4:33 pm, January 31, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two men found guilty of murdering a popular DJ in Wilkes-Barre will spend life in prison.

Roberto Battle and David Nealy were sentenced on Thursday after both were found guilty in December of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Battle and Nealy killed Michael Onley, known as DJ Mo, outside a bar in Wilkes-Barre in 2013.

