Keeping Warm in One of the State’s Coldest Spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOPEZ, Pa. -- "People say Lopez is the icebox. "

Welcome to what's normally one of the coldest places in Pennsylvania – Lopez, smack dab in the middle of the now-frigid Endless Mountains.

Dustin Heimbach has one mission. The home heating oil driver is making sure people stay warm. This the first of 34 deliveries. He needs to keep warm as well in temperatures well below zero.

I'm layered up," Heimbach said. "The only thing you see on me is my eyes. if it gets too windy I have ski goggles in the truck."

It's all hands on deck over at the oil company. When the mercury plunges, it's a challenge keeping homes supplied and delivery trucks on the road

"When it gets real low, like 10 below, we'll run the trucks all night, make sure we don't have a jelling problem," said Bruce Insinger of Insinger Oil.

Most here are a hearty bunch and don't mind the cold. still, they have their worries.

"I live on a farm, my animals getting cold, water freezing," said Maria Ritinsky. "Minus 14 when I got up. Crazy cold. We're used to it."

Used to it or not, the cold should be short-lived.

41.457458 -76.333416