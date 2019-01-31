× Grannie’s Groundhog Groupies Ready for Phil’s Prediction

MOOSIC, Pa. — Welcome to groundhog heaven right here in Moosic, at least according to the woman in charge of Grannie’s Groundhog Groupies, the Moosic chapter of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

“Put it together because I’m a grandmother. I love groundhogs. I just feel that we’re a bunch of groupies because we get together for Groundhog Day,” Ruth Mozeleski said.

Ruth Mozeleski has loved groundhogs since she was a little girl so Groundhog Day has become her favorite holiday. She has more than 300 different groundhogs in her collection.

Ruth started the Moosic chapter about 20 years ago because of her love for the animal and the holiday.

“The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, they’re a do-good organization. They’re very good to the veterans, nursing homes, they do a multitude of things during the year for them.”

Here in northeastern Pennsylvania, whether Phil sees his shadow doesn’t really determine the weather. Last year, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, but the snow lasted all the way into April.

“Some people get mad at Phil because he says one thing and then another thing is happening. They don’t like that,” Ruth said.

For Ruth, when the Christmas tree comes down, the groundhog decorations go up. That’s when she gets ready for her big party when 50 of her closest friends and family members come to celebrate.

“The kids are all good, they all come. They all think I’m nuts. ‘Mom, what are you doing?’ But they all come and they all enjoy it.”

Although Punxsutawney Phil is the official spring predictor, Ruth has a prediction of her own.

“I think that Phil will see his shadow, and we’ll have six more weeks of winter. That’s my prediction,” Ruth said.

Punxsutawney Phil will make his prediction this Saturday, February 2.