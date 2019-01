Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire is under investigation in Luzerne County.

Some of the flames could be seen coming through the roof of Medico Industries on Route 315 near Laflin.

This fire started around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday in Plains Township.

Many of the employees had to wait in their vehicles while firefighters douse the flames.

Medico Industries sells heavy equipment like forklifts and excavators.