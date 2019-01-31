Church Helps Community Stay Warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE GROVE, Pa. -- Hot coffee, doughnuts, and board games were all up for grabs inside St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Pine Grove.

Instead of being outside in freezing temperatures, Pastor Jason Stump opened the church to serve as a day shelter for anyone in Schuylkill County.

“It is based on scripture, I mean Jesus taught and learned himself, but he also did things. He sent everyone out to go forth and be the church,” said Pastor Stump.

Pastor Stump says this is just part of the outreach here at St. Peter's United Church of Christ and that the doors will always be open for those in need.

“We have been making an effort to be more open not just on Sunday mornings to everyone but Monday through Saturday as well. Worship is one part of the church that we do on Sunday mornings, but we are a church all week long,” said Stump.

Pastor Stump says he hasn't experienced this type of cold since he lived in Vermont and wanted to help the community.

The shelter was open to anyone, homeless or not, and that was great news for Scott Daub and his son.

“I brought my son. He is off from school. He is getting a little stir-crazy at home, so he can come here and play with some of his friends,” said Daub.

No homeless were there when we stopped by. Pastor stump tells Newswatch 16 the church will also be open Friday.