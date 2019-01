× Business Burglaries in Snyder County Under Investigation

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are looking for the thief who broke into three businesses earlier this month in Snyder County.

Troopers say the burglaries happened January 7 at Lash Service Center, Carm’s Auto Repair and Seth’s Auto and Performance Center near Beaver Springs

More than $5,000 in cash, inspection stickers, and a battery were among the items taken in the break-ins in Snyder County.