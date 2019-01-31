Buffalo Wild Wings Offering Free Wings if Super Bowl Goes Into Overtime

Many football fans are hoping the Super Bowl turns out to be a close game, but how’s this for an incentive.

If the game goes into overtime, you can get free chicken wings!

That’s just what Buffalo Wild Wings is promising.

The restaurant chain says if the L.A. Rams and New England Patriots go into overtime, they will offer everyone in America a free snack-sized order of wings.

So, what’s the catch?

In order to redeem the deal, you’ll have to dine in at Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, February 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

